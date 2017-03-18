Forbes is Morton’s dangerman says Falkirk’s Gasparotto

Luca Gasparotto reckons his old defensive colleagues are revelling in Ross Forbes’ set-pieces.

The Morton defenders are almost as prolific as their striker counterparts this season and ex-Ton stopper Gasparotto says it’s all down to the delivery.

And Falkirk’s Canadian defender says he’d like to score a few himself too, having only hit the net once this season.

Ahead of today’s match against his old club he said: “I’d like to score a few more goals myself but when you have someone with a delivery like Ross Forbes – he’s a special player on the dead-ball, he makes it easy for the defenders getting up to score – we’ll need to watch that this weekend.

“I got close to everyone at Morton, it was a tight group.

“Both Peter Houston and Jim Duffy are similar they both get to talk to the boys and try to bring them on. We work on more technical stuff here at Falkirk, and patterns and shape and set-plays. I enjoy that but both are very similar.”

Both Falkirk and Morton will be looking to take advantage of Dundee United’s midweek slip to St Mirren and exert authority in the play-off places – and pile the pressure on Hibs at the top.

And Gasparotto added: “There’s a lot of confidence in the group right now.It’s a good time to be getting a good run into the last part of the season and we’re looking to keep it all going.”