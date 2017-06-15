Fans still ‘Hungary’ for friendly info

Falkirk are “unlikely” to have any friendly matches at Westfield this summer – and a hold-up over Hungarian arrangements mean the Bairns pre-season games are all up in the air.

The team reconvenes in less than two weeks, then flies to Budapest four days later. But details of two matches to take place on the foreign trip – announced at the start of March – have yet to be received by the club.

Fans who have signed up for the trip are also becoming edgy over the lack of clarity, prompting Falkirk to issue a statement this week.

It said: “The club wishes to apologise for any inconvenience that has been caused to supporters by the lack of match information provided so far with regards to the Budapest trip. We would like to assure supporters that we have remained in constant contact with the party involved in arranging fixtures and are seeking confirmed information regarding friendly matches as soon as possible.

“We hope to have a further update in a matter of days and any concrete information we can provide will be posted here.”

A source also indicated the Bairns BetFred Cup start date, and return flight, would make any other local friendlies “unlikely”.