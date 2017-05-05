Falkirk vs Dundee United: The race for second

Dumbarton may be playing host to Falkirk tomorrow, but the Bairns’ big rivals are Dundee United.

Peter Houston’s side need to match or better United’s result against Morton to stay second and receive much-wanted bye into the semi-finals of the SPFL Premiership promotion play-offs.

They can still get the week off with a defeat on Clydeside, but that would make for nervy viewing for the 720 visiting supporters at the Cheaper Insurance Direct Stadium, much checking of phones, radios and tablets – and it’ll be the same for the Bairns locked out too.

Whoever finishes third faces a Tuesday night trip to Cappielow to meet fourth-placed Morton, before hosting the Greenock side on Friday.

After a 38-game league campaign, both Ray McKinnon and Peter Houston are hoping for a week’s rest for their sides ahead of the semi-final and then final against the 11th placed SPFL Premiership side.