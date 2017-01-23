Falkirk teenager attracts interest of Spanish giants

Barcelona are tracking Falkirk left-back Tony Gallacher.

According to sources in Spain the La Liga giants have been alerted to the talents of the Bairns 17-year-old who has established himself in the first team over the past two months.

Gallacher has captained Scotland under-17 sides and has also attracted attention from the Old Firm, Stoke City, Manchester United and recently Manchester City.

The Falkirk Herald understands the Bairns only found out of the Nou Camp side’s interest minutes before the 2-0 defeat to Morton at Cappielow on Saturday, where Gallacher once again featured.

The identity and scale of the latest admirers caught the boardroom by surprise, though rumours regarding the youngster’s future have circulated for weeks.

Last month the Bairns denied they had received any bids for the defender, following suggestion of a move by Celtic being rejected, and stated their reluctance to part with the left-back who is the latest product of the club’s youth academy.

Last week Gallacher himself tipped under-20s teammates Cameron Blues and Kevin O’Hara to follow his lead in establishing a place in the Falkirk first team.