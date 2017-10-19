Falkirk striker Hippolyte eyes up chance of Scotland call

Falkirk striker Myles Hippolyte has already had a haggis named and a bottle of Irn Bru named after him - and now he has revealed his appetite for playing for Scotland.

The 22-year-old picked up a special award at Benny T’s - creator of the Hippolyte Haggis - for being named the player of the round in the IRN-BRU Cup.

His goal and assist in the 2-0 win over Dunfermline helped fire his side into the quarter-finals of the competition where they will face Inverness Caley Thistle.

And having added a personalised bottle of Scotland’s other national drink to the afore-mentioned national food tribute, the English-born Hippolyte revealed he would love to add a Scotland cap to his Caledonian collection.

Hippolyte has been called up for Grenada in the past but has yet to represent them - and admitted he is seeking confirmation that he qualifies to represent that Tartan Army through his grandparents.

He said: “I need to look into it a bit more. I would love to represent Scotland but I would need 100 per cent confirmation before I put myself in that situation.

“I was called up for Grenada when I was at Livingston, that’s where everything began, I’ve been in contact with them throughout but I just haven’t felt it’s the right step in my career.

“When I have been called up it’s been times where there’s crucial stages of the season, like going for promotion with Falkirk, and I’ve not wanted to miss the opportunity to play in those games and be part of the team.

“I will look into it a bit more but at the moment I’m just trying to focus on my career with regards to my club right now and trying to get myself in the team as much as I can, build from there and see where it takes me.”

Hippolyte was voted winner of the IRN-BRU Cup Golden Balls Award on a Twitter poll.

It was from a Hippolyte-taken corner that Falkirk opened the scoring as Conrad Balatoni tapped in at the far post. The forward then provided the Bairns with a further boost as he collected a ball from midfield, flicked it over his head and round the defender before drilling a shot into the bottom corner.

He said: "It always means a lot when the fans vote for you as a player so I’m buzzing with the award and I’ll be keeping my my BRU bottle safe from the lads.

“Keeping a good cup run going is always important for any club, especially with a new manager coming in. Personally, it was great to grab a goal to send us into the next round and hopefully the gaffer liked what he saw."

Hippolyte revealed there’s been more of an edge in training since the departure of Peter Houston as players seek to impress new boss Paul Hartley.

He said: “When a new manager comes in everybody’s intensity changes, you get that at all clubs.

“I’ve enjoyed it. We’ve done a lot on pressing, that’s one of his main styles which is good. It’s just getting the boys used to it and him implementing certain things that he wants to do with us.

“It's going down quite well with all the boys and hopefully over time we’ll get better and we’ll learn from him and we’ll see that in our performances.

“We always had that intensity but different managers bring different styles. It’s just a learning curve, everybody’s got to learn what the manager brings to the game, and we’ve got to learn from him and hopefully provide that on the pitch.

“You’re always going to set the bar high. We find ourselves in a hard position trying to get back into the play-offs but he believes in every single player in the team and we always have.

“Hopefully that rut’s come to an end now and we can start getting results and climb back up the table.

“We just need a bit of momentum, a couple of wins to send us in the right direction.

“We’ve got the boys in the dressing room to do that and the quality’s always been there, it’s just trying to get everyone to work together and become a team again and that will help us get up the table.”