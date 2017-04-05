Falkirk sign pair on longer deals

Peter Houston has made moves to strengthen his squad for next season.
Scott Shepherd and Cameron Blues have signed extended deals at The Falkirk Stadium.
Shepherd’s deal runs for a further two years and Blues will join him at Westfield until the summer of 2019 at least.
Peter Houston said: “I fully believe he can be an integral part of our attacking options in the next two seasons to come.
“Cameron’s has really progressed in the time that I have been at the club. He is a very good all round player who I believe has a bright future with us at Falkirk.
“I am always keen to give young players a chance and I am certain that if he continues to progress as he has done this season it won’t be long before we regularly see Cameron in our first team squad.”