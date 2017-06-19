Falkirk sign midfielder Alex Harris

Peter Houston has made his third recruit of the summer.

Alex Harris has signed a two-year deal with the Bairns subject to SFA clearance.

The midfielder is the third new signing at Westfield, following David Mitchell and Harry Girdwood earlier this month.

Peter Houston hinted at his signing on Saturday while guest on BBC radio’s Off The Ball, and prompted 48 hours of speculation.

Harris attended The Falkirk Stadium this morning to complete his medical then told The Falkirk Herald: “It’s all about playing. Last season was frustrating with injuries but obviously with the boys at Hibs winning and playing well it was hard to get in the team.

“The manager here has told me he believes in me and has confidence in me and has shown that by bringing me in which is great.

“I am now here and keen to prove that he was right to sign me and repay that faith he’s shown in me.”

Harris came through the ranks at Hibs and has spent spells on loan at Queen of the South and Dundee.

More from Alex in The Falkirk Herald this week.