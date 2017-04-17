Falkirk’s Super Sub strikes again

Bob McHugh held a hoodoo over Hibs last season – scoring twice late on in games last spring to help send Falkirk to the play-off final.

But though the Falkirk striker is focussed on a return to the promotion clashes against Premiership opposition, he is disappointed the Bairns didn’t push Neil Lennon’s side a little harder for the title they clinched on Saturday.

McHughdid what he does best, and rose from the bench to score a vital goal for Falkirkbut it wasn’t enough to push the SPFL Championship race a little further with Falkirkonly drawing against St Mirren, and Hibswinning.

“I think we feel we have let them [Hibs] off the hook a few times this season, but if we get second spot sealed - it’s going to be tough with the other teams round us wanting it too - we have three tough games to seal it, that’s the target, that’s a good season,” said the Bairns striker.

“There’s a bit of disappointment we couldn’t take all three points [against St Mirren] but hopefully by the end of a season it’s seen as a good point.”

The Bairnshead for Dunfermline this weekend with Saints - the in-form team in the league - playing the Bairns main rivals for second place Dundee United.

“Maybe St Mirren could do us a wee favour, but we’re focussed on ourselves.

“Second place makes a massive difference thats been the targtet all the way either to win the league and if not, then second spot minimum. We need to make sure if we can get itwe can go one step beyond last year and with two less games it’s more of a chance in it.

“It’s a stronger squad this year and last year we ran out steam a bit and hopefully the stregth and depth we have to the squad we can get over that line this time.”

That strong squad has seen McHughplay a bit part role this season, but just like last season, his ability to be in the right place at the right time has come at a vital time in the season for Peter Houston’s men.

“All you can do is come on and make an impact if you’re a sub and I think I did that with the goal and hopefully the manager has a bit of a problem that I’ve given him for next week. If it’s not to be then I’ll still be there and hoping to do the same off the bench again next week.

“It’s a game you look forward to and every game has been tough this season, it will be a good atmosphere at East End Park.”

