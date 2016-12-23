Falkirk’s defensive decisions ahead of Dunfermline derby

Peter Houston says its up to Luca Gasparotto and Luke Leahy to fight for their places back after the defensive duo were displaced by Tony Gallacher and Peter Grant.

The highly-rated youngster

Peter Houston was pleased with Peter Grant and Tony Gallacher after bringing the defenders back into the starting line up.

and the fan favourite were pitched in against Dumbarton last week, with the former making his first league appearance for the Bairns.

Neither let the side down despite a 2-1 reverse on Clydeside and Peter Houston says he expects others to fight for their place in the Falkirk first team and to be looking for more game-time.

Peter Houston explained: “There are one or two guys who are going up and down with form. Luke Leahy is unlucky, he’s had 18 good months, but I left him out and gave young Tony Gallacher an opportunity, he’s been doing exceptionally well and did well [against Dumbarton]. There are others who should be chapping my door and trying to get back into the team.

I thought Peter Grant was outstanding. Luca Gasparotto had a poor game by his standards against QOS and that’s the cut-throat nature of a bigger squad.

Tony Gallacher. Pic by Michael Gillen

Peter has been desperate for his chance and he’s got it, it’s now up to Luca – and Luke Leahy – to fight to get back into the team and we’ll take it from there.”

The Falkirk boss has not shirked from making changes he deems necessary – even when it affects fan favourites. He dropped Craig Sibbald to the bench for the win over St Mirren, and withdrawing Tom Taiwo against Morton provoked a negative reaction from the home supporters.

However Houston knows the Bairns need to improve after falling nine points off the pace in the SPFL Championship chase, behind Dundee United and Hibs at the top of the table.

He added: “We need to close the door with goals against us. We’re losing two goals a game and so we need three to win it.

“That means we need to get back to the training field and work on things and be ready for Monday and Dunfermline.

“We need to stop losing soft goals and that’s what they are and that’s what we’ll do – work hard at it.”