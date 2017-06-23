Falkirk prepare for new season with fixture release

St Mirren will be Falkirk’s first and last opponents of the SPFL Championship season 2017-18.

The fixtures were released this morning and pitted Peter Houston against Jack Ross on the opening day, August 5.

Saints will host Falkirk for the big kick-off and the league campaign will close with the same two sides meeting at The Falkirk Stadium.

Dumbarton, and former Bairns striker Mark Stewart, are the first league visitors to Westfield on August 12.

Dunfermline derby days are always a fixture fans seek out and there is not long to wait – August 19 is the Bairns first meeting with Allan Johnston’s side since dive-gate and it’s back at East End Park. The Pars and Bairns also meet on November 4, January 2 and April 7.

