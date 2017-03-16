Falkirk hope to keep ex-Rangers winger Aird longer term

Peter Houston will make Fraser Aird an offer to extend his contract at Falkirk beyond the end of the season.

The winger scored his first goal in navy blue during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Ayr and Houston admits he’d love to keep him at Westfield –if he can.

Peter Houston has been impressed with the ex-Rangers winger since he arrived at Falkirk.

He said: “I’ll be offering Fraser Aird something – whether or not he has something better, I don’t know, but I took him until the end of the season and said I’d speak later in the season to his agent.

“I will do that, and make an offer, but that’s not to say he might have been noticed and pinched from here with maybe double the money he’s on. His agent knows our wage standard and where we are, but I hope he does really well – and that we can keep him.”

Aird made the move to Falkirk after being released by Rangers and Houston praised the step he’d made.

“He had to get away and get a career. First team football is everything.

The Bairns boss is hopeful he can keep Aird at the club beyond his current deal. Pics by Michael Gillen.

“He’s certainly good enough for this level and young enough to maybe kick on and step up again with a bit of first-team experience.”