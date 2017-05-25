FALKIRK HAVE LITTLE LEFT

Peter Houston will have to rebuild his side after they gave their all but came up short in the SPFL Premiership promotion play-off last week.

Particular attention needed to the left-side of the Bairns team with both Luke Leahy and Craig Sibbald out of contract in a week’s time.

The Bairns boss should find out within the next 24 hours how much of the club’s resources will be attributed to the playing squad after meetings of the board and majority shareholders tonight (Thursday).

Houston will have to identify a left-back with Leahy out of contract plus a replacement for left-sided midfielder Craig Sibbald who has yet to sign the new deal offered to him.

Leahy will return to England with Walsall tipped to be his destination among sources south of the border. Sibbald has been attracting attention since breaking onto the scene as a 16-year-old six years ago, and Robbie Neilson’s MK Dons and Nottingham Forest are said to be suitors.

The Bairns’ contract offer to the 22-year-old earlier in the season protected the club’s financial claim on training compensation for the homegrown star.

Sibbald and Leahy are two of several deals running out at Westfield, but Mark Kerr, Tom Taiwo and Paul Watson have agreed extensions to their contracts.

“I am pleased to get all three of these players tied up for next season,” said Peter Houston. “They have all been great professionals in their time here and are all good characters to have in terms of their roles both on and off the park.”

Others with less than a week on their agreements include Joe McKee, John Baird and Lee Miller.