Falkirk fans relish Dunfermline clash

Peter Houston knows Saturday’s league encounter with Dunfermline is one that has been marked by Bairns fans ever since the fixtures were released in June.

The visit of the Pars has whet the appetite and the south stand of The Falkirk Stadium is almost sold out for the return of Farid El Alagui, Kallum Higginbotham and the Bairns’ old adversaries..

The significance of the derby match – the first in the league since 2013 – hasn’t been lost on supporters, nor the management who will pass on the details to any player who needs to know.

Peter Houston, who landed the SPFL Championship manager of the month award last Thursday, said: “It’s a derby, what I need to do is emphasise that to the players and enlighten some of them who maybe don’t realise it. I certainly know its history through my time here as a player, and I need to make sure we all know about the game.

“I don’t know if it’s the across the water type thing, but it’s always been recognised as a derby, and a big derby, since the 80s with me – the Falkirk fans love it – when we win.”

One they did was ‘Super Tuesday’ and Houston remembers the night well.

“I played in it and Falkirk fans all remember it. The atmosphere was great that night.

“The banter between the supporters is hilarious. There was one they’d made balloons with his ‘Big (Jim) Leishman’s face on it and let them go at the game.

“Big Leish used to stir it up – he’s larger than life – and he got the game whipped up and enticed fans to come and watch.

“You take Rangers out the league this season, and what we lose crowd wise, we might make up in the Dunfermline games.

“We’re going to be in for a tough tie, but I’ll say it again – every game in this league is a tough match.”

