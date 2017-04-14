Falkirk boss Houston insists players can handle pressure of run-in

With just four Championship weekends to go before the play-offs, Falkirk this week moved into leading contention for second place in the league.

Results in midweek proved fruitful for the Bairns as both rival clubs played their game in hand but with Morton suffering a shock defeat to St Mirren, Falkirk went a point clear.

First up this weekend is a visit by the Paisley side who moved off the relegation spot following their defeat of Morton.

This Saturday’s match is followed by Dunfermline (a), Queen of the South (h) and Dumbarton (a) on the final day.

When asked if at this stage in the season pressure was mounting on the players to compete at the highest level, week in week out, Falkirk boss Peter Houston said: ‘‘There is lots of pressure heading into the play-offs but the players know all about pressure as the majority of them were here last season when we had the massive double-header against Hibs.

‘‘Sadly, however, we were not able to handle the pressure on the last day, against Kilmarnock, but they will have learned from that.’’

Houston said: ‘‘For us it’s all about hitting a decent bit of form. We are not there yet but we should be and I fully expect us to be there.

‘‘The next four matches will become cup finals in their own right. Whether we finish fourth, third or second, there will be a lot of pressure but I am sure the players will be able to cope.’’