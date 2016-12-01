Falkirk boss has contracts under control

Peter Houston insists his finger is on the pulse when it comes to his players’ contracts expiries and the Bairns won’t get “stung” for training development fees.

Craig Sibbald and Scott Shepherd are among the Bairns first-team players out of contract next year and free to discuss new deals with clubs in one month’s time.

But both would also require a compensation fee if the Bairns offered a deal of equal or greater standing than their present agreements ahead of the final weeks of their contracts.

And Houston insists the Bairns staff are keeping an eye on contract expiries – both internally and externally.

“We haven’t spoken to anyone yet,” he cautioned. “There’s reason for that – like which league will we be in?

“There’s a number of them I’d like to keep but there will be others who might want to pursue a career elsewhere – that’s football.

“But in the same breath we have to watch what’s going on out there, who we could bring here and make us better.

“We’ll hold talks, and we have until the end of the season. We have to be careful with one or two with us who we have to make sure get offered a certain amount of days before they go out – like Craig Sibbald, he’s not 24 yet and he’d be offered a new deal anyway.

“But we won’t get stung that way, although we won’t start talking until January because that’s when I’ll start getting agents onto me – and I expect there will be plenty of calls!”