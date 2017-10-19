Falkirk boss Hartley looking for emergency loan keeper

Falkirk boss Paul Hartley has been forced to look at bringing in a new keeper after David Mitchell was ruled out for up to nine months.
Mitchell was stretchered off after dislocating a kneecap during the recent IRN-BRU Cup win over Dunfermline.
And with only untried youngster Robbie Mutch available as back-up to Robbie Thomson, Hartley is looking to bring in an emergency loan signing as cover.
He said: "David will be out for six to nine months.
"It's a long one and we need to look at the goalkeeper situation. We've got a young goalkeeper and we don't know if he's quite ready yet so we need to assess that.
"There will be a little bit of scope to bring somebody in but it's not easy trying to bring a goalkeeper in at this stage."
Hartley said that Mitchell, who played under him at Dundee, would be given every support in his fight back to fitness.
He said: "It's a long road for but we've got make sure we're here to support him as a club and we will.
"It will be tough at times but we will have him around the club and keep his spirits high."
Almost Done!
Registering with Falkirk Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.