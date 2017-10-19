Falkirk boss Hartley looking for emergency loan keeper

Falkirk boss Paul Hartley has been forced to look at bringing in a new keeper after David Mitchell was ruled out for up to nine months.

Mitchell was stretchered off after dislocating a kneecap during the recent IRN-BRU Cup win over Dunfermline.

And with only untried youngster Robbie Mutch available as back-up to Robbie Thomson, Hartley is looking to bring in an emergency loan signing as cover.

He said: "David will be out for six to nine months.

"It's a long one and we need to look at the goalkeeper situation. We've got a young goalkeeper and we don't know if he's quite ready yet so we need to assess that.

"There will be a little bit of scope to bring somebody in but it's not easy trying to bring a goalkeeper in at this stage."

Hartley said that Mitchell, who played under him at Dundee, would be given every support in his fight back to fitness.

He said: "It's a long road for but we've got make sure we're here to support him as a club and we will.

"It will be tough at times but we will have him around the club and keep his spirits high."