Falkirk appoint Jimmy Nicholl as assistant manager

New Falkirk boss Paul Hartley has drafted in Northern Ireland assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl as his number two.

The club has confirmed the appointment of the 61-year-old who has worked with Hartley before, at both Raith Rovers and Millwall.

Falkirk have also completed their new management team with the addition of fitness coach Tam Ritchie.

Nicholl is currently assistant to Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill and will remain in place for next month's World Cup play-off.

He was capped 73 times as a player, before going on as part of the coaching team which led Northern Ireland to the 2016 European Championships.

Nicholl signed Hartley twice as a player whilst in charge of both Raith Rovers and Milwall, the duo also worked with technical director Alex Smith during their time at Starks Park.

The Northern Irishman has also spent time as a coach at a host of clubs including Dunfermline, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Cowdenbeath.

Ritchie also has extensive experience working in football and previously worked with Paul Hartley at Hearts, Dundee and Alloa.

Hartley said: "I am delighted to welcome a man of Jimmy’s experience to the club.

"He is someone I have enjoyed working with previously and someone who I know will be a real asset to my backroom team.

“He has played and coached at an extremely high level and has enjoyed great success throughout his career. I am certain he will make a really positive impact throughout the club.

"Tam is someone that I worked with as a player at Hearts for four years and someone that I worked with at Dundee and Alloa too.

"We have had a lot of success together. He’s someone that works the players hard and keeps them in good shape."