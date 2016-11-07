Falkirk after England for McGinn?

Falkirk may yet face Hibs midfielder John McGinn in Saturday’s big match in the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has hinted the midfielder could still feature in Easter Road on Saturday, despite being called up to Gordon Strachan’s Scotland squad which plays England in a World Cup Qualifier on Friday night.

Danny Rogers is in the pool for Ireland's trip to Austria. Pic by Michael Gillen.

The national team (including ex-Bairn Stephen Kingsley ) are gathering today (Monday) ahead of the match at Wembley, which could mean two games in around 20 hours for the former under-21 captain, according to our sister paper The Edinburgh Evening News.

Lennon said: “It’s not ideal but it’s do-able. It’s something we’re going to look at. Obviously, we are pleased he’s been called into the squad but we’ve not had enough called away on international duty to get the Falkirk game called off.

“We’re planning to get John back as quickly as possible from London, to get him rested and ready to play depending, though, on how much – if at all – he plays in the game against England.

“It would be something I’d have to look at and we’ll see how he is feeling. We’ll make other plans just in case.”

Falkirk could also be without goalkeeper Danny Rogers who is one of five goalkeepers called up by Martin O’Neill to his provisional Republic of Ireland squad to face Austria in Vienna.

Hibs currently lead the SPFL Championship table.

