Falkirk add coach Miller to next season’s player pool

Fan favourite Lee Miller will return to Falkirk for a third season in a row.

The popular striker, who began his career at Brockville, returned to the Bairns for season 2015-16 and has been an important player in Peter Houston’s team ever since, pitching in with some vital goals.

But Miller has also been helping Alan Maybury with the under-20s and overseeing young strikers and passing on his experience.

The Bairns have made that role official now with Miller taking on the title of ‘Assistant Development Squad Coach’ plus a role at Forth Valley Academy at Under-17 level alongside team-mate Mark Kerr.

He will also be eligible for selection by Peter Houston next season.

Both Kerr and Miller have been working on their A licence coaching badges recently, and Miller has also been helping out at the PFA Showcase, passing on striking tips to out of contract players trying to win a place back in the game. Among them is ex-Bairns Academy graduate Thomas Grant.