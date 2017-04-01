Falkirk 1 Raith 0: Seconds out, it’s Miller time again

Lee Miller was Falkirk’s saviour, rising from the bench to fire the winner, and move Falkirk back up to second in the league.

He turned in a cross from the right after good work from Lewis Kidd and ex-Rovers man James Craigen in the 70th minute.

Craig Sibbald was in the thick of the action in the first half. Pic by Michael Gillen.

It was finally reward for Falkirk after they pressedthe Fife side in the second half, having failed to land a significant blow on Raith during the first half.

Indeed it was John Hughes’ side who went closest with Craig Barr’s ninth minute effort from close range striking the crossbar. Bob McHugh hit the same woodwork – in front of the south stand – in the second half and John Baird had an effort saved on the line before Miller rode to the rescue.

There was some lovely skill on display in the first half, particularly from Myles Hippolyte and Craig Sibbald but there was no end product to Falkirk’s play.

Fraser Aird flashed a half-volley wide after a Luke Leahy throw was flicked on by Hippolyte and found the ex-Rangers man in space. Bob McHugh also had the ball in the net for the Bairns but was well offside.

Myles Hippolyte showed trickery. Pic by Michael Gillen.

It had been McManus’ chance which had gone closest to breaking the deadlock and Falkirk’s failure to score threatened to cost them.

In the second half they continued to press, but Rovers went close themselves in sporadic counter-attacks with Robbie Thomson required to block Ryan Hardie’s shot with his legs.

It was practically Rovers’’ only chance of the second period to speak of, and their dismal away record continues having taken just 11 points away from Starks’ Park – though three of them came in a 4-2 win at Falkirk last year.

That’s thanks to Miller’s goal with 20 minutes to play, after replacing ex-Raith forward John Baird in a double substitution that also saw Fraser Aird swapped with James Craigen.

With Dundee United falling to Queen of the South, Dumbarton winning against Morton and Hibs held by Dunfermline, it’s a handy three points for Peter Houston’s side to benefit from at the top end of the SPFL Championship.