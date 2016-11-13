Falkirk 1 Hibernian 1: 10-man Bairns battle for point

Falkirk vs Hibernian games rarely disappoint. And this chilly November clash was no different as a spectacular John Baird volley earned ten-man Falkirk a valuable point against the league leaders at Easter Road.

Peter Houston’s men were on the backfoot in the capital from the moment former-Hibee Tom Taiwo was dismissed for a reckless challenge on John McGinn. The Bairns were forced to show real defensive resolve for the hour that followed Taiwo’s red and took the lead in stunning fashion when Baird pounced ten minutes from time.

The goal came from the visitors one and only corner - epitomizing their attacking efficiency in comparison to Hibs’ 18 corners that yielded little success.

Neil Lennon’s side did take a point from the game thanks to an 83rd minute Paul Hanlon header and could’ve won the game late on were it not for a succession of top drawer saves from Danny Rogers.

The point leaves the Bairns in fifth place in the Championship, nine points off Hibernian but only two shy of the play-off places.