Dumbarton might be unlucky for Falkirk, but not Nathan Austin

Dumbarton appear to be Falkirk’s bogey team, but they’re the opposite for striker Nathan Austin.

The all-action forward returned to the scoresheet after a seven-month absence with the Bairns’ second half equaliser.

And for the injury-plagued striker he couldn’t be happier to be back fit and scoring - especially against Dumbarton.

“It was a good moment to get the team back in the game but personally it was great after a frustrating season with all the injuries. But to be back fit and back playing and scoring my first Falkirk league goal was brilliant.

“In my head I didn’t think I was offside and the ball fell to me a bit like it did last week against Morton but that one didn’t go in. This week was just about keeping it on target and thankfully it went in and it was a good finish.

“I played Dumbarton last year and had a good experience and managed to score so I knew what I was up against and managed to score again on Saturday so that’s good.

“Lucky team for me, yeah.”

Austin’s return to the first-team has been accelerated by John Baird’s injury - ironically a hamstring pull for the Bairns’’ top scorer- the same which kept Austin out for so long this term.

“It has come quite quick actually because John Baird was out injured - though he’s back now - and I was put in, so I’m pleased with my first goal.

I think I have a few things to work on and tidy up but I’m always up there to abuse problems and try and get in behind. But I still need a few things.”

Peter Houston had a go at his side after the game which saw the Bairns keep pace with the teams around them in the promotion race, who all matched the Bairns’ one point gain from their weekend. But for Falkirk boss Houston it was an opportunity missed. Austin agreed.

He added: “All disappointed with the result but the performance wasn’t too good either.

“We’re all disappointed at the way we treated the game and it was a massive game with a massive chance to go up to second. But we know what we need to do to pick it up.

“No disrespect to Dumbarton it’s easier to get up for Dunfermline and Dundee United but we should treat it the same. I think that’s what the lads are disappointed about.

“We are on a good unbeaten run, but there have been too many draws within that.”

The Bairns are the second-placed form team in the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship. They play Queen of the South, who have gained one point more in the last six games, on Saturday.