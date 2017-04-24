Dive row winger Hippolyte: ‘I felt I got there first’

Myles Hippolyte has been branded a diver by Dunfermline’s manager and captain – but he says if the shoe was on the other foot the Pars would have taken it.

The 53rd minute flash-point turned the game in Falkirk’s favour and the Pars were furious at ref Gavin Duncan’s decision.

But when asked by The Falkirk Herald if there was contact, the former Livingston player said: “I just went straight for the ball and as I’ve gone in the momentum has taken me down. The ref’s given it and that’s all I can say really. “I felt I got there first, but what the ref saw I don’t know – he’s obviously given it as a penalty. I felt I got there first, the goalkeeper has tried to slap it away and it’s been given in my favour.

“If it was on their side they’d have taken it. No-one is going to turn round and hold their hands up and say they don’t want a penalty. It’s football.”

Allan Johnstone though blasted the decision and the player, while Geggan took to the national papers this week to demand a ban for the Bairns winger.

But Hippolyte shrugged off the Pars’ manager’s criticism and added: “He’s going to be upset, and he’s entitled to his opinion. Our gaffer would have been the same if it was on the other hand. But that’s football and that’s the way it goes.

The Bairns stay second and ended the Pars' hopes of a late play-off push. Picture by Michael Gillen.

“It’s always going to change the game and especially in a derby, it fell in our favour. It made it alot easier for us to get at their goal and Fash came on and did exactly as was needed – got a goal, a good header and that’s put him back in contention for starting.

“It’s a fantastic result to win in a derby game and to come on and change the game – I’m happy with that, the boys are buzzing.”

The Bairns will know by mid-afternoon today if Dunfermline’s protests will be acted upon and the incident scrutinised by the football authorities.

Raging Pars fans have also taken a swipe at the Bairn in the eye of the storm, by updating his Wikipedia page. They changed his occupation from footballer to Olympic diver. This was duly deleted by Bairns fans defending their player and who in turn branded him a ‘Pars skelper’.

Hippolyte scored for Falkirk against the Pars on their previous visit to East End Park this season.