Delayed reaction to defensive drills, but Falkirk seek to improve

James McDonaugh was pleased to see Falkirk’s defence look much-improved in Ireland at the weekend.

Though Sligo tested and challenged the Bairns defensively in the second half, the team held out for a welcome win, and not for the want of trying on the training field.

McDonaugh said: “We had to improve and thankfully we did on Saturday.

“Going into the Queens game we weren’t happy with ourselves defensively. We worked hard on that.

““My pet hate is people asking what we do all week. We did it all that week. We covered it all. But it didn’t show in the Queens game. We worked on the same things going into Sligo and they were fixed.

“Now we need to improve and after winning 2-1 try to keep a clean sheet next.

“That’s the improvement that’s needed. We’ll look at how we conceded and work it.”