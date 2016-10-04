Defender Peter Grant makes return to action

After 255 days recovering from a torn cruciate ligament in his knee, Falkirk defender Peter Grant is back.
He played the first 45 minutes in a 2-2 development league draw with Hamilton Accies at the Superseal Stadium, New Douglas Park.
and Cameron Blues
were on target for the Bairns, but the most welcome sight was defender Grant back at the heart of the defence, as captured by our Images Editor, Michael Gillen’s pictures.
It has been a long road back for Grant who injured his knee in January and played on through the injury before having surgery.
Part of his recovery was spent at Fulham FC.