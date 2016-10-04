Defender Peter Grant makes return to action

After 255 days recovering from a torn cruciate ligament in his knee, Falkirk defender Peter Grant is back.

He played the first 45 minutes in a 2-2 development league draw with Hamilton Accies at the Superseal Stadium, New Douglas Park.

Peter Grant showed no evidence of his long-term injury on his first game back. Picture by Michael Gillen.

Scott Shepherd

and Cameron Blues

were on target for the Bairns, but the most welcome sight was defender Grant back at the heart of the defence, as captured by our Images Editor, Michael Gillen’s pictures.

It has been a long road back for Grant who injured his knee in January and played on through the injury before having surgery.

Peter Grant. Picture by Michael Gillen.

Part of his recovery was spent at Fulham FC.

Peter Grant played as Falkirk drew 2-2. Picture by Michael Gillen.