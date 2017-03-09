Defender delighted to get nod and star in front of Dad

Luca Gasparotto was pleased to return to the Falkirk first team in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Queen of the South, and make his dad’s 6500-mile round trip worthwhile.

Not only was the big Canadian relieved to be back in action after dropping to the bench, it also allowed his dad to see him play live just days before his birthday.

The Gasparottos took in Saturday's success in Dumfries. picture Michael Gillen.

Dad Dario has been in Scotland over recent weeks to visit his son, who turned 22 today.

And he got to see him in top-team action during a sterling display in Dumfries which had the travelling Bairns support singing his name.

The defender told The Falkirk Herald: “In terms of performance it was a massive improvement and we had the right attitude.

“My dad and grandpa were both in the stands so it was great for them to see me play.

Dario Gasparotto took in last week's 2-2 draw with Dumbarton at The Falkirk Stadium.

“It’s been tough for me the past couple of months or so, being out the team but thankfully some things went my way and I’m back in the team.”

Gasparotto was re-instated beside Peter Grant with David McCracken msising the trip with back spasms and Paul Watson preparing for an operation on a broken hand – which went successfully this week.

That left the door open for the Canadian to return to first team action for the first time since Hogmanay. And dad Dario, who coached Gasparotto’s formative football years in Canada with local club Ajax SC, was there to see it.

Luca added: “He was my coach growing up, he’s always been there for me and has been a big influence on me in football. It’s tough for him to watch me from such a distance away but he watches the games on Falkirk TV – and obviously reads about me in The Falkirk Herald online – and this was the first game he’s seen me play live for a while so I’m glad I got to play and he got to see me play.

Craig Sibbald wishes his mum a happy birthday after helping Falkirk to a 2-0 win. Picture Michael Gillen.

“I’m just delighted to be involved, but more so when you’re playing, keeping a clean sheet and getting a win.”

And it was a good day for Bairns’

parents all round with Craig Sibbald marking mum Tricia’s birthday – not with a birthday card – but with a goal.

The midfielder slammed in the second from the penalty spot to ensure one of the Bairns’

most dedicated supporters had a happy birthday too.