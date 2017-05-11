Days off just what the doctor ordered says Falkirk keeper

Robbie Thomson says a four-day break for the Bairns would be perfect for recharging the team’s energy.

The goalkeeper had to be on guard during Saturday’s tight win over Dumbarton with second place – and a week off – hanging in the balance.

But they achieved it and the players were given a reprieve from training and games by boss Peter Houston which the players would put to good use, said the goalie.

“There’s no time for holiday mode. It’s a few days refreshed getting our mind and body fresh again. The focus is purely semi-finals. We have a good advantage by not having the quarter final to worry about. They would drain from the legs and minds so having them away and not to worry about is a big thing for us,” said the ex-Hamilton and Queen of the South man, now at his hometown club.

“We’re only one step into the mission now, and yes though that step has been accomplished, it has worked out really well for us and it’s the ideal preparation for the play-off semi-final. It’s a magnificent feeling to achieve the second place.”

Thomson had to be on full concentration, despite minds in the stand wandering to action across the water at Cappielow, Thomson had to concentrate on being ready when the ball came his way.

As it was Falkirk spent much of the time on the attack, but when called upon the stopper was ready.

“The game was always going to be scrappy. But the conditions were hard it was a bobbly, fiery pitch and not really one for the spectators.

“It was a day for concentration and being switched on. The back four in front of me were always switched on and mopping up everything. There were long balls and second balls into the box and the boys in front of the defence were sweeping up well.

“I heard the crowd when Morton scored and heard a murmur and a quiet spell when Dundee United got the equaliser.

“The message also got through to the boys and that was important because we had to know where we stood. When we got the goal that we knew it was enough, and it’s on to the semi-finals now.”