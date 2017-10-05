Change does David Mitchell some good

It was all change for David Mitchell in the week leading up to Falkirk’s meeting with Morton.

And all change – positive change – for the goalie on Saturday too with a starting berth at Cappielow and overdue win for the Bairns.

What didn’t change though, was the support for the goalkeeper in the stands. He left the field at half-time to rousing cheers from a section of the home crowd, and then waved to many in the stand at full-time after a job well done.

The keeper explained: “My best mate and his family were here at a sponsors do, and my family were at my cousin’s wedding [on Friday night] but they all came through too. I thought it would just have been my dad and my papa but at the final whistle I saw them all. It was quite emotional seeing them but I was delighted nonetheless.

“My dad and papa have been up and down the country with me since I was a wee boy, and it’s a great support.

“Sean and Layla – my kids - come to as many games as they can and they were in Brechin for my debut. They’re my wee heroes and were my good luck then. If I’m playing they’re usually at the games but they were on the phone wishing me luck pre-match in Greenock.”

That’s because in one of several changes Mitchell was pitched in by Alex Smith and gave an excellent account of himself in the 1-0 win on his league debut.

It was a week of change at Falkirk with the managerial movements and then with Mitchell moving off the bench between the sticks.

And that’s not all that changed either. The Bairns recorded their first league win of the season.

“It’s a massive win at a difficult venue,” added Mitchell. “It’s never easy at Cappielow and I never seemed to have much luck here, but that’s changed now so I’m delighted in a massive win for everybody.

“My 200th appearance for Stranraer was here and I got sent off. That pretty much sums it up. It was good for a change of luck for a wee change.

“I’m pleased to make my league debut for the club and a clean sheet is perfect. It’s what you want as a goalie and as a team because it gives the platform to go and win the game.

“It’s a strange week with what happened and coming into a change but the boys reacted well to it and it’s brilliant to get the result we were desperate for.”

And worth it too for Mitchell who ducked out of that family wedding early to prepare for the win.

“I was at the wedding but on the water all day, and home early straight to bed and got my head sorted. That’s part and parcel of being a professional.

“I got the shout on the Friday before the game but I prepare all week ready for the game on the Saturday anyway. I keep that in my head.

“It keeps me on my toes whether I play or on the bench, I approach every game that way. It’s tough to be patient and I had two years of it up at Dundee so I’m delighted to get the chance with his new club Falkirk.

“There were a few crosses and a save to make. I’d have been disappointed if I had never made them.”

So too would those in the away stands, but dad and papa have now seen two debuts, two wins and two clean sheets for the growing Mitchell fan club.