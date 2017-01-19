Championship double for the Scottish Cup?

Falkirk boss Peter Houston wouldn’t be surprised to see one of the Bairns’ league rivals in the final of this season’s Scottish Cup.

SPFL Championship has provided three quarters of the participants of Scotland’s prized cup competition over the past two seasons – including Falkirk’s trip to Hampden in 2015.

And on the back of that, Houston sees no reason another team from outwith the Ladbrokes SPFL Premiership could feature in May’s showpiece.

Ahead of his own Championship head to head with Morton, which pits the league’s third and fourth placed teams together at Cappielow, Houston said: “In one off games anything can happen.

“Even in 2010 Ross County and Raith Rovers were in the semi-finals. Anything can happen.

“Morton were close in the League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen and then you had a great all-championship final last season.

“If an SPL team rests on their laurels there are good enough Championship teams like Rangers and Hibs showed last year to beat them.

“Look at Raith and Hearts at Kirkcaldy. Hearts will be favourites but Raith on their day are capable.

“That’s the beauty of the cup. Switch off and David can beat Goliath.”

Houston heads to Cappielow with {http://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/sport/football/falkirk-fc/bairns-hope-for-aird-signing-1-4341773 |Fraser Aird poised| Falkirk’s Aird hope} to make his Falkirk debut, though Tom Taiwo and Nathan Austin are certain to miss out.