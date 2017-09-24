BREAKING: Peter Houston no longer Falkirk manager

Peter Houston is no longer Falkirk manager after a winless start to the league campaign.

The news was delivered to supporters in a statement on the club website but rumours had swirled in the aftermath of the 2-0 home defeat to Livingston which sent the Bairns seven league games without a Championship victory.

Ity is understood the decision was made early on Sunday morning and the manager arrived at The Falkirk Stadium - where a Legends game including a team managed by Alex Smith was taking place.

Mr Smith will retain that place in the dugout, assisted by Mark Kerr and Lee Miller and academy boss Michael McArdle until a permanent successor for Houston, and assistants Alan Maybury and James McDonaugh, is found.