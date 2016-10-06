Boss will ring the changes

Peter Houston will change it up at Ayr tomorrow night to give his fringe players a run having established a settled first team over recent weeks.

Tom Taiwo suffered a tight hamstring at St Mirren and Craig Sibbald has a back strain which the boss hopes will clear up for the game.

“My plan is to give one or two others games.

“It might be an opportunity to rest a few of the guys who have had a few 90 minutes recently.

“Paul Watson, James Craigen, Lee Miller all come into my thinking. John Rankin will play.

“It’s no disrespect to the tournament. The guys I plan to bring in won’t weaken the team – that’s what you want in a strong squad.”