Boss sweat on captain

Peter Houston is waiting to hear how his captain is ahead of Falkirk’s league meeting with Hibs on Saturday.

David McCracken pulled out of the starting side at Dunfermline and is now a doubt to face the second-placed Edinburgh side on Hogmanay.

Tony Gallacher. Pic by Michael Gillen

Houston explained: “He overstretched in the warm-up with the soft surface, and pulled his hamstring. It’s still early, if it’s pulled it’s three weeks but he might have made the right call not to risk it.

“We’ve had epic games with Hibs over the past two years and I expect no different. Hibs are a good side of players with a good manager – we look forward to it.”

One player almost certain to be included is Tony Gallacher after the boss branded his play at East End Park “exceptional”.

has been watched by Manchester United and Stoke in the past but is now understood to be being monitored by Celtic ahead of next month’s transfer window.

However a club spokesman told the Falkirk Herald: “There has been considerable interest in Tony, but at this present time we have yet to receive any offers for his services.

“We are keen to retain Tony for as long as possible and enjoy his development in our first team squad.”