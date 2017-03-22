Bob: ‘Let’s get back on track against Hibs’

Bob McHugh says Falkirk can’t let defeat to Morton cloud their preparations for Hibs on Saturday.

The home dressing room was in despondent mood after the home defeat, but the Bairns have another big game to prepare for, and can’t brood over the loss which brought Jim Duffy’s men level on points in the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship.

McHugh came off the bench to some affect at Ayr last week. Pic by Michael Gillen.

McHugh told www.falkirkherald.co.uk: “We’re still second and it’s important to be disappointed but not to let it affect us too much.

“It was an opportunity but I’m sure there will be others before the end of the season, and it time to move on and brush up on what we’ve not done right against Morton and fix it for Hibs and get the three points there if we can.

“The disappointment we feel has come from our own work, getting ourselves back into contention, with an opportunity and we’ve not managed to take it.

“We’ve had a few and failed to taken them. We’re desperately disappointed but just need to get our heads together to focus on another really big game against Hibs.”

Bob McHugh went close several times for the Bairns. Pic by Michael Gillen.

In a strange week for the SPFL Championship the lower ranked side in each of the matches managed to take something from each game – with four out of five winning their games against higher placed opponents.

Falkirk would take a repeat of that on Saturday when second plays first.

McHugh added: “There were plenty people telling us about Hibs and United dropping points but you still have to focus on your own game, you can openly affect what happens here.

“I had a few wee half chances when I came on. A few unlucky. Another week though that’s in the net – that’s how it goes. Hopefully they end up in the bottom corner when we get to Easter Road.

“It’s somewhere we always enjoy. I’m sure the fans will be behind us and so will theirs and it’ll be a good atmosphere in a ground stadium.

“Three points will be crucial at this stage of the season and starting another run is important for us too.”

Click here for pre-match odds and stats ahead of the big game at Easter Road.