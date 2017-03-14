Birthday Bairn Peter Grant won everything in the Ayr!

Many people will wake up the day after a birthday with a sore head – Peter Grant could be forgiven for being among them, but not for the usual reason.

The Bairns centre-half was given the perfect present on his 23rd birthday on Saturday with three points – and he helped Falkirk on to the win by heading everything in sight!

PPeter Grant denied Farid El Alagui time and time again. Picture Michael Gillen

Both Grant and Luca Gasparotto were defensive rocks for Falkirk during what was an all-round excellent team performance and repelled Ayr’s aerial threats with ease.

Grant was also clattered towards the end of the game and after putting his head in where it hurts was among the last out of the Somerset Park dressing room. But he insisted he was feeling no ill effects from the game, and ahead of a birthday celebration with his mum.

“I was caught late, but there were a few free-kicks with late challenges and we just stuck to it well,” he said.

Grant added: “They threw everything at us but we made sure Danny [Rogers]had limited things to do.

“The threat of El Alagui we dealt with and they’re quite direct at times too but we managed to see it all through. It was pleasing to score a few goals too.

“The gaffer talks about discipline with, and without the ball, and we were happy with that today.”

And Grant could head out for a family meal in good spirits following the win.

He added: “It’s a great birthday present and that’s something that I was really wanting.

“It was a great day to go to a difficult place and to put a stamp on the game, and really take it to them.

“But we have kicked on and not rested on our laurels after a good performance last week. The only thing now is to keep it going and keep the form going.

“My mum was up so that was good to get a nice night with her – I don’t get to see her all that much – and it makes the night better when you are on the back of a successful game, so we’re all delighted.

“The tough games are coming up and are big ones. We’re at a vital part of the season so every point is important and we’ll take whatever we can.”