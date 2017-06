Falkirk were grouped with Inverness, Stirling Albion, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City in yesterday’s draw.

The League Cup format now includes regionalised sections of five teams in a group format with drawn games going to penalties for a bonus point.

The Bairns failed to progress last season but here is a guide to the sides drawn with the Bairns by Chris Sutton and Michael Stewart on BT sport last night.