BENCHMAN: Ungag our referees

Rugby officials are wired for sound, and The Benchman calls for football whistlers to do the same.

AND IF YOU KNOW THE HISTORY….

We have received some more excellent exhibits for the developing Falkirk FC museum and Heritage Centre. The kind donation from former chairman Eddie Moffatt of fixture cards from the 1920s and 1930s, as well as an anonymous donation of cigarette cards from the 1930s have added to the collection. The rare programme from the 1947 League Cup Final between Falkirk and East Fife will enhance the big games programme display. Watch out for more details of developments.

CANADIAN ADVENTURE

Will we see an ex-Bairn play against Scotland again? Scott Arfield could be in the Canadian side to face Scotland at Easter Road. Anyone remember when a Falkirk player faced Scotland as a member of the away side?

LEGENDS RETURN

What a tremendous tribute to Gordy McFarlane that was last Saturday in the Park Hotel. A sell-out crowd and a chance to see some great players from Falkirk’s past such as Crawford Baptie, Sammy McGivern, Joe McLaughlin, Jamie McGowan, Scott Mackenzie and Kevin McAllister. Alex Totten, Peter Houston and Alex Smith as well as Mark Kerr and Tom Taiwo all came along despite their match-day commitments.

GORDY’S HEROES

The Big Man deserved his day as he has done so much for the club over the years. Programme editor, website editor and Media Liaison Officer- he tackled

all these roles with great enthusiasm and commitment. All of this was for free as his services were entirely voluntary. His two big heroes were Johnny Graham and George Gibson and it was great that George took time to send a personal greeting from Australia.

FALKIRK WIN THE CUP

Congratulations to Falkirk Fury for their 57-54 Scottish Cup win over Boroughmuir Blaze on Saturday night. Well done, guys.

RACE TO THE TOP

That league table looks intriguing now, especially as the next two games are against Dundee United and Morton. Two wins there and The Bairns are right back in the mix. Unlike another league we might mention, this one is far from a procession.

ANSWERS

Last week’s picture was Celtic legend Neil Mochan and Steve Fulton was signed from Bolton.

TEASER

From which club did Falkirk sign Joe McLaughlin?

RUGBY REFEREES

What a difference it makes to hear the referee’s live comments during the games in the Six Nations matches. It would be much better if spectators could understand why certain decisions were made. At the moment, in football, the decisions, as well as the reasons for them, remain shrouded in mystery. In an age of ‘accountability’ and ‘transparency’ we are left in the dark. Surely we need to improve on this?

BENCHMARKS

Match rating: 8

Team rating: 8

Opposition: 7

Referee: Collum 6

Best Bairn: Miller/Baird.