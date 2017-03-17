BENCHMAN: Many went to Somerset, who needs to go to Specsavers?

Well done the travelling Bairns who defied the predictions and roared the team on.

AYR WE WENT

It’s a long time since a kick-off was delayed to accommodate the visiting Falkirk supporters. The following at Somerset Park was an indication of what Falkirk would bring to the top flight, especially when you look at the travelling support for some of the clubs in the so-called top flight. A successful Bairns side will always be well supported and whoever estimated an away support of 400 should have gone to Specsavers.

THE TABLE NOW

Falkirk have admittedly played more games, but if they could beat Morton and Hibs, it would make the run-in incredibly interesting and see nails being bitten to the quick down Leith way. Putting a good run together is crucial, as there will be points dropped at unlikely venues by the more fancied sides. Well done, guys.

SETTING A STANDARD

Well done to Lincoln City for a brave run and bringing a bit of romance back into the FA Cup. It was brilliant that they asked for a brush and a Hoover to tidy up the away dressing- room and leave it as they had found it. That stands out in sharp contrast to many (most) away teams that leave behind a mountain of discarded tape, empty water bottles, bandages and all sorts of debris.

WHAT MATTERS MOST

A man under extreme pressure -with some angry fans demanding his resignation. Considerable achievements ignored. Yet this guy finds time to give two young managers of a non-league side 90 minutes of his time, assessing their team’s strengths and weaknesses (at their request), providing helpful advice and sharing some of his considerable experience within the game. Arsene Wenger saw fit to do this with the Lincoln City management team, when he could so easily have offered a glass of beer, made his excuses and left. Class.

ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery man was Willie Fernie.

TEASER

What was John White’s first Senior club?

BENCHMARKS

Match rating: 8

Team rating: 8

Opposition: 7

Referee: McLean 4

Best Bairn: Gasparotto