BENCHMAN: Laptop buffering meant nerves were suffering

The Benchman had computer issues, but doubts there will be a political print merger any time soon...

HONOURS EVEN

Both managers agreed that a draw was about right. Saints have caused Falkirk problems in all four encounters so far this season and they looked the better side for much of Saturday’s game. Falkirk were not at their best and it took Super Sub Bob McHugh to rescue a point with his first touch of the game.

WHAT’S GAELIC FOR NAIL-BITING?

We nervously watched BBC ALBA’s coverage of the Ayr vs Dundee Unitedgame hoping that Mr McCall and co might do us a favour.

The laptop screen froze at 84 minutes and the cheer that rang out when it eventually “thawed out” at 91 minutes must have been heard in the Shetlands. Talk about fluctuating fortunes? Still in our own hands and still all to play for.

THE TEAM THAT JACK BUILT

Hands up all those who thought that Jack Ross had made a wrong move when he left Alloa, who were challenging for promotion, to take over at St Mirren who looked doomed? The Buddies looked doomed, but shrewd transfer activities and good man-management has brought an amazing revival. Their final few fixtures must have looked daunting when he took over, but games against Morton and Falkirk have brought four points and the matches against Dundee United and Hibs are much less threatening.

ROLL-OVER JACKPOT

Wouldn’t you just know it - the big 50/50 rollover jackpot was won by a member of the Falkirk back-room staff? Strict confidentiality prohibits us from naming the lucky winner, but he has a qualification in physiotherapy.

PRESS MERGERS?

Times are tough in the printing trade, but rumours that the New Statesman and The Navy Blue Falkirk match-day magazine are about to merge are totally unfounded.

OVER THE LINE?

Another controversial moment on Saturday - this time in the Motherwell-Inverness game. Human error led to the linesman giving a goal when the ball had not crossed the line. Surely, if there is any doubt, the goal is NOT given? Referees and linesmen make mistakes and they can be very costly. Where is Sandy Roy these days?

ON THE SLIDE

Dundee look to be in big trouble. Who would have thought that possible at the turn of the year when they were looking odds-on for a top six finish?

ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Tom Young, seen in action against Montrose. The Bairns who played for Trinidad and Tobago were Russell Latapy, Densill Theobald, Brett Rahim and Collin Samuel.

TEASER

Which Falkirk player’s nickname was “Nosey”?

SIXTY YEARS AGO

On Monday next week, it will be 60 years since The Bairns gave us a night to remember. A mere 79,960 saw a titanic battle go into extra time before Dougie Moran scored the winner. Only Tommy Murray and Dougie Moran remain from that great side. It’s a great shame that the event is not being commemorated. Who knows when we might win the famous old trophy again?

BENCHMARKS

Match rating:8

Team rating:7

Opposition:7

Referee: Thomson 4

Best Bairn: Gasparotto