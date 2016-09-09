BENCHMAN: Keepy-uppy this entertainment please

Our columnist reckons the half-time fayre at Falkirk has been given a kick-up.

NOT AGAIN- PLEASE

There was a moment of panic when the teams ran out with Elgin wearing the same combination of colours as Inverness CT did in that Hampden Final and Falkirk were in a white kit. Not again - surely?

GOING FOR THE JUGGLER

With no taker for the Crossbar Challenge, it was left to one of the Bairns coaches to entertain the crowd with an impromptu juggling act.

He managed three footballs in the air and looked quite comfortable.

Next time there is no taker for the spot kicks, he will juggle four balls- and so on.

A GOOD DAY AT THE OFFICE

Manager Peter Houston described the performance as “a good day at the office” and was pleased to have built on the success of the Dumbarton game. His press conferences are refreshingly honest and the press pack appreciate the straight-talking. All too often, you can select any five from 20 cliches from the managers who find new ways of saying nothing.

TOO COMFORTABLE

His opposite number Jim Weir was furious with his defenders and felt that some “were in their comfort zone”. With the steely determination which made him such a feared central defender, he added, “and that is going to stop”. You could just imagine a long, silent bus journey back up to Elgin with some jackets on the proverbial shoogly pegs.

THE ELGIN DUET

There weren’t many of them, but their repertoire was entertaining enough. To call them the Elgin ‘choir’ may be a bit of an exaggeration, but there were certainly at least two of them. The highlights: “We Have Got A Corner” and “Is This A Library?” Great to see guys supporting their local team. A round trip of 350 miles to Falkirk, twice in a matter of weeks, wouldn’t be everyone’s cup of tea.

ANSWERS

Last week’s picture was taken at Hampden Park when Celtic’s Parkhead home was being renovated. Derek McWilliams moved to East End Park, Dunfermline, from Brockville.

TEASER

Andy Nicol moved to which club after Falkirk?

THE FULL-BACK FACTORY

What a great debut for young Tony Gallacher, rightly awarded Man of the Match by the sponsors. What is it about Falkirk and full-backs? We have managed to produce some great players in these positions who have gone on to earn Scotland honours, either with us or their future clubs. Starting with Jimmy McPhie and going through to Stephen Kingsley, it is quite an achievement.

THE MADNESS OF THE EPL

That transfer deadline day bonanza was obscene. Megabucks for players we have never heard of and who must be laughing all the way to their accountants’ off-shore offices. When will those running the clubs ever learn? The craving for instant success, managerial revolving doors, inflated fees and the like lead to a cul-de- sac for aspiring young British players. We’re a’ doomed, ah tell ye.

BENCHMARKS

Match rating: 8

Team rating: 8

Opposition: 6

Referee: Northcroft 7

Best Bairn: Tony Gallacher