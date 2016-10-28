BEnCHMAN: Falkirk legends know their stuff!

Well done to Falkirk’s Quizball finalists.

ANOTHER FALKIRK FIRST?: A referee time-wasting? There was some sympathy for manager Peter Houston when he saw referee explaining a decision to Raith boss Gary Locke. Why did he have to do that? Answers on a postcard to Referee Supervisor.

LONG SERVICE MEDALS: Roberto Di Matteo at Aston Villa-122 days. Nigel Pearson at Derby- 135 days.Paul Trollope at Cardiff- 140- days. Alan Stubbs at Rotherham seems a long-service medal winner with a marathon stint of 144 days at Rotherham. The casualty rate among managers is alarming. Mistakes are made, the wrong fit, the wrong club, the wrong relationships- whatever the cause you wonder if club chairmen and directors do their homework. Rotherham will now have their fifth manager in 13 months. Mind you, Peter Cormack was manager of Cowdenbeath for 10 days.

QUIZBALL: Well done to John Markie, Tiger McLaughlin, Bobby Tasker and Ian Hunter for finishing the annual former players Quizball competition as runners-up. It was great to see so many famous names taking part including Hearts and Everton legend Alex Young and the teams included Scotland caps, League winners, European Cup winners and club legends.

THE HUMOUR OF THE TERRACING: You can’t beat the wit and wisdom of the football punter. Recalling the epic Scottish Cup match between Stirling Albion and Selkirk which finished 20-0 to the Albion, one supporter recalled his friend who was renowned for his glass half-empty approach to life. Stirling were winning 14-0 at the time, when the Borders side broke forward and nearly reached the home penalty-box.” Come on Albion- for any favour (translated) - don’t let it slip now!”

ANSWERS : Last week’s mystery player was Dave Hilley of Third Lanark and Derek Ferguson was signed by Falkirk from Sunderland.

TEASER: Which (then) English League club was once managed by Alex Parker?

BACK TO EARTH: Anna Signeul’s SWFA side were brought back to reality with that 7-0 thrashing from Euro 2016 hosts Holland. Knowing Anna and her team, lessons will have been learned and the Scottish women will be prepared for the summer tournament. Remember that Iceland win at The Falkirk Stadium and how they reversed the outcome in Reykjavik?

POETRY IN MOTION: Some of the best contemporary Scottish poets have contributed to a new book of poems about Football. It features tributes in verse to some of the great Scottish players as well as personal accounts of games and experiences. It was trailed on BBC‘s Off the Ball and it promises to be a best-seller. Watch this space.

IF ONLY…..: Players crashing into each other, wielding sticks and hitting a ball as hard as a cricket ball. Fans of both teams mixing together and strong drink being taken. Cheers and applause for good play by both sides. A crowd of 2,000 people and not a bobby in sight. Scotland beating the Irish 14-5. The Shinty International in glorious sunshine at The Bught in Inverness was an example of what sport should be.

BENCHMARKS (Raith)

Match rating: 8

Team rating: 6

Opposition: 7

Referee: Cook 4

Best Bairn: Sibbald