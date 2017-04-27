BENCHMAN: Brexit at Tiffany’s?

Falkirk’s support is the envy of many other clubs.

IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE

It reminded us of other end of season fluctuations, as results came in from Tannadice and Cappielow. Happy, sad, happy again, devastated and then philosophical. It’s great stuff- if your team is involved.

WORTH EVERY MINUTE?

What a game Lewis Martin of The Pars had. I don’t know if he got his match fee on a minute-by- minute basis, but he certainly made an impact. He entered the fray on 55 minutes and departed on 58 minutes. All that training and preparation for 180 seconds. At least the laundry staff won’t have to wash and iron the No.4 shirt this week.

SUPPORT

It’s been said before, and will be said again- but Falkirk have a support that is the envy of many top division clubs. To take about 1,500 to an away game is impressive.

CHAPTER HEADINGS

There has been a flurry of alternative headings for the recent Brexitgate controversy. My vote goes for an interview held in a famous jewellers- Brexit At Tiffany’s.

HAD A NICE DAY?

We were moved to tears(of laughter) when the PA announcer thanked us for sharing our Saturday afternoon with him. Bless. I’m glad he told us we were at the Dunfermline and Falkirk match and that it was in the Ladbrokes Championship. Who would have guessed?

DUNCAN AND DIVING

Referee Gavin Duncan was the target of irate Pars fans and there were plenty of police and security personnel to see him safely off the park. It was all about his interpretation of how players were ending up on the ground. If ever there was a need for the man in the middle getting some help- this was it. Surely these tailor’s dummies with a flag in their hand could be more pro-active. I thought he got MOST of the decisions right, and the two cards for “simulation” were quite right.

OVER LAND AND SEA

All credit to the guys from the Bishop’s Chair for taking to the seas to reach East End Park. They spawned a series of puns for the scribes and editors. Some looked a wee bit green about the gills and Captain Haddock seemed a bit fragile.

ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was Gordon Marshall senior, the keeper who nearly signed for Falkirk, but whose son did. Nosey was the nickname given by his Scotland colleagues to Alex Parker.

TEASER

From which club did Falkirk sign John Markie?

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

Hardly seems possible that it was all of sixty years since we won the cup. Who will ever forget that night? We were all told to get our coats on over our pyjamas and were taken up to Newmarket Street to see the team arrive back in the town. Fantastic memories that will never leave you. The town went cup daft and people were hanging off lamp- posts, climbing up on statues and hanging out of windows.

BENCHMARKS

Match rating: 8

Team rating:7

Opposition:6

Referee: Duncan 4

Best Bairn: Luca Gasparotto