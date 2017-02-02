Benchman: Big breakfast for Big G, the Bairns big fan

Fans will come together to fundraise on Saturday morning ahead of Falkirk’s match with Dunfermline.

THANKS FALKIRK FANS

Good to see former Bairn Rory Loy acknowledging the Falkirk fans at the end of Saturday’s match. He didn’t have to do it, but he obviously appreciated the support he had while he was at the club. Nice touch.

GOOD LUCK GORDY

Hope there is a good turn-out for the Breakfast in aid of Gordon McFarlane on Saturday morning. He gave so much to the club and put in hours and hours of voluntary work over the years. He was a great ambassador for the club and was well-known throughout the game. No task was too much for Gordy and we all hope his return home goes well. Come along if you can and meet some great players from our past.

THE ROMANCE OF THE FA CUP?

We saw both sides on Saturday. The fantastic scenes at Sincil Bank and the media frenzy surrounding non-league Lincoln City, stood out in sharp contrast to the televised game between Southampton Reserves and an Arsenal XI. Some managers clearly don’t see the point of a good run in the cup and the importance of getting to a Wembley final for their loyal fans. Seeing your team in a major final is a fantastic experience, and we won’t ever forget our four finals.

VITAL WIN

That was a big, big win in Paisley, especially with the defeat of Queen of the South and the draw at East End Park between Dunfermline and Dundee United. The race for the play-offs will be a real battle and while Hibs look to be on course for the title, United are certainly capable of being caught. Morton look to be the form team at present.

DRAWING THE LINE

From the press area, we had a great view of the lead-up to Falkirk’s opening goal. The launching-point of Myles Hippolyte’s

throw-in was certainly the focus of attention for irate Buddies fans and the linesman came in for absolute pelters after this. To be fair, he was “liberal” in his interpretation of the laws.

ANSWERS

Last week’s picture featured the Falkirk cup-winners returning to Brockville on the Saturday after the replayed final. From left to right there is 11- Eddie O’Hara, 5- Andy Irvine, keeper- Bert Slater, 6- John Prentice, 4- Alex Wright, 2-Alex Parker, and 3- Ian Rae. Falkirk signed Alex McCrae from Middlesbrough.

TEASER

From which club did Falkirk sign Stevie Fulton?

MYSTERY PIC

Do you recognise this one?

GAME CHANGERS

Malky Mackay has a real challenge on his hands trying to get agreement on the changes needed to stop the stagnation in the national game. There are too many vested interests, and too many are opposed to anything that might upset the status quo. There are too many “sacred cows” such as the current Premiership structure, the academy system and the subservience to television programme controllers. Good Luck, Malky with a Herculean task.

BENCHMARKS

Match rating: 7

Team rating: 7

Opposition: 6

Referee: Muir 6

Best Bairn: Luke Leahy