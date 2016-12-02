Benchman: 57 channels and nothing on

Sad to see two ex-Bairns struggling to stay in the league, but pleased to see one excel in a Premiership thriller

JAYWALKING

It was great to see young Jay play a key role in that amazing nine goal thriller at Swansea. The Welsh team are certainly reaping the benefits of the investment in their young Bairns and that’s two of them who have made the breakthrough now.

It’s a big leap from the Scottish Championship to the English top flight and few make that transition easily.

Well done guys, and well done to those at Falkirk who saw the raw potential all these years ago.

SAD NEWS

It’s been a sad, sad end to the year as several well-known local players have passed away. Jimmy McIntosh, Eddie O’Hara, Ian Cowan and George Peebles were all great favourites and were highly thought of in Stirlingshire footballing circles.

Now we have the sad news that Davie Provan has died after a long illness. Davie was a popular player at all his clubs, and always joked that he wore a blue shirt under his green Plymouth top.

FALLING OUT OF FAVOUR

Is TV losing its audience for live football? More and more are looking for highlights programmes and goals compilations as the next generation seem to want everything in quick easy-to-digest summaries.

The era of fast-forward fingers on buttons could well have huge implications for revenue. Many don’t want to sit through 95 odd minutes of a real time match, and prefer to know the score and look out for the goals.

Could this be the end of an era? The TV income is the driver for the big; some would say obscene, revenue streams that fund the millionaire life-style of the elite players.

TOP 100 TEAMS

Can it get any worse? The nation that once played a pivotal role in the development of the game now languishes in 67th. place in the FIFA World Rankings.

That places us below the following “giants” of the game such as Israel, Albania and Montenegro. Is there any glimmer of hope? Yes- the Scotland Women’s’ team is in 21st place and are developing well under consistent management.

YORKER

It’s always sad to see a team fall into what seems like terminal decline and the National League in England is littered with sides that once held places in the Football League. Lincoln, Barrow and Tranmere are all battling for reinstatement but York City are in real danger of dropping even lower.

They have played 16 games without a win and their position looks hopeless.

Two ex Bairns are involved at York. Keeper Scott Flinders must wonder what is going wrong, as does Chief Executive Jackie McNamara.

DIVISION C

The clamour to have Reserve sides in the lower leagues is nothing new. Older readers will recall the old Division C of the Scottish League.

This ran from 1946 until 1955 when the Reserve sides were withdrawn.

ANSWERS

Falkirk signed Ken Eadie from Brechin City and the mystery player was Bill Brown of Scotland, Dundee and Spurs fame.

TEASER

Who did Falkirk play in the Andy Lawrie Testimonial match?