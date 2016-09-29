Bemused Bairns boss: Don’t call me grumpy!

Peter Houston doesn’t want to be labelled grumpy after he lambasted his team’s performance in last weekend’s win over Ayr United.

The Bairns boss was disappointed in his side, despite winning 2-0 and extending a winning run to five games.

Peter Houston is looking at the bigger picture of five games unbeaten. Pic by Michael Gillen.

And he’s looking on the bright side this week after slating his side post match.

“I’ve got to be careful I don’t hammer them too much but I will make them aware of the situations where we gave the ball away cheaply and made the wrong choice of pass or decision. It was quiter unlike us, but there’s plent y to chat about but the end result was three points.

“I’d be seen as a grumpy old man if I hammered them too much after five games unbeaten.

“But you do want to keep the standards high.”

However the end result, maybe not the manner of achieving it did please Houston.

“I told them that they ground out a result that they amybe didn’t deserved, ‘well done’ but there’s loads to look at because there were many things wrong.

“It’s so unlike them, I haven’t seen a home performance like that I can remember.

“But then, I could be sitting here moaning like hell with no points... but we move on.

“There have been games we’ve played well and been beaten. You take perspective. You’re happy because you’ve won but annoyed at the performance that wasn’t good. The first people to admit that would be the players.

“There will be no-one more disappointed in the performance than them. It shows the character of them. We’ll learn from it rather than be too critical but we’ll make them aware of where things went wrong.”