Bairns’ United front

Luke Leahy almost slipped from Falkirk’s party line this week – almost.

The Bairns have been adamant they are “looking after themselves” in the play-off race – and did so on Saturday when their rivals slipped up while Falkirk won 1-0 against Raith.

The top four in the Championship meet one another on Saturday and the magnitude of the game at Tannadice is not lost on the left-back, who couldn’t quite bring himself to admit a win would go a long way to securing second.

He said: “They’re all big games now. United are tough to face at Tannadice. “If we win... they play Morton last game of the season so something has to give.

“If we can beat United... concentrate on ourselves... I think we can finish higher than them come the end of the season.”