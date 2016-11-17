Bairns U-turn and will NOT contest Taiwo red at Hibs

Falkirk have withdrawn their appeal against Tom Taiwo’s red card on Saturday.

Peter Houston suggested the Bairns would contest referee John Beaton’s decision in the aftermath of the game, and re-affirmed that stance in his weekly press briefing and at the club’s AGM on Monday night.

However in a dramatic volte face last night the club issued a statement retracting their appeal.

The boss said the club was submitting evidence on Tuesday for the appeal which costs £1000, refundable if successful.

However last night in a statement Falkirk said: “Falkirk Football Club can confirm its decision to withdraw the red card appeal over Tom Taiwo’s dismissal from last Saturday’s match with Hibernian FC.

“The club have withdrawn the appeal after consideration of the evidence to be put forward at the fast track hearing.

“Neither Tom, Peter Houston nor Falkirk FC will make any further comment on the matter.”

The move angered fans on social media.

Responding to the club’s Facebook post announcing the U-turn Stephen Jones said: “Come on FFC what is the real reason for this turnaround?? Don’t keep the fans in the dark? You appealed as Beaton was shocking and the images show it wasn’t a red card, so why have you abandoned Houston and Taiwo?”

Pauline Whitelaw: “Whether the red card was right or wrong( everyone’s got different opinions)FANS deserve an explanation!!! #together we turn out in our thousands supporting them Hampden, Rugby Park!!! Come on give us something!! It’s called respect and it works both ways! If it’s a definite red we’ll suck it up!”

Alain Davidson: “Simply put you can see in the picture of the tackle that Beaton has an absolutely fantastic view of the tackle. Simply put the sfa are not going to hang one of their refs out dry when he is in such a good position.”

Sandra Honeyman: “I’m ashamed of my own team. We’ll stand by you Tom. Never a sending off. You’re one of the few who give everything they have for the team. Keep on as you are.”

However Ryan Jones wrote: “If you take the blue tinted specs off you just can’t argue that it wasn’t the sort of tackle several refs in this country wouldn’t flashed red on.

“Can’t remember the rules but isn’t a suspension increased on a failed appeal? Club probably factored that in along with the fact that this was an very easy to lose appeal.

“But don’t let that get in the way of a predictable OTT falkirk fan reaction!”

Taiwo has won many plaudits from the stands this season, is currently second in The Falkirk Herald Starshot awards rankings and his substitution against Morton provoked an angry reaction from the home support.

Earlier in the week Peter Houston said: “I asked the referee to look at it as we came off the pitch. It’s difficult for referees. I couldn’t tell at the time. One of my backroom staff thought John McGinn was being sent off.

“The referee has seen it from an angle and a split second decision. It doesn’t help when 20 other players sprint to the scene.

“I would like to think it’ll be rescinded. John wasn’t injured or hurt in the incident. It wasn’t malicious, no feet off the ground, and I’ve seen a lot worse tackles. Hopefully they see it as I and my staff see it.

“Tom’s a tackler. He breaks things up. He’s hard but fair – never malicious. He’s over exuberant at times, but this time there was no over the top stuff, or recklessness or endangering the opponent so we wait.

“We had Muirhead sent off at Easter Road late on last season and I think that’s just about it. Discipline here is very very good.”