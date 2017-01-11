Bairns transfer speculation won’t faze Sibbald

Craig Sibbald was the subject of a frenzy of transfer speculation this week as a story in a national newspaper linked the Bairn with a move to one of five clubs.

The Falkirk Herald understands what would be a sixth - Sheffield United - have monitored his progress. The others listed by the tabloid website were Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts and Nottingham Forest.

James McDonaugh, the Falkirk assistant manager, said the 21-year-old homegrown midfielder could shrug off the speculation.

“It won’t faze Craig. He just shrugs his shoulders. That’s what he’s like. I’ve always said if he does move on then we’ll look back with satisfaction at having played a part in his development. It would be great to take that satisfaction from seeing him in a Falkirk team that won the league. That would be ideal. You want it all but there does come a point when they have to move on. It’s for Craig to decide when that is but he’s contracted here and if he does move then we’ll get a decent amount of money for the time and effort that’s gone into his development.

“He’s only 21. To have played as many games as he has for the club is fantastic. He’ll be desperate to prove himself at another level, although he is a Falkirk boy. We’d be delighted if he plays here next season.”

The assistant boss also revealed the club HAD tabled a contract which should protect their interests with training compensation.

Sibbald made his professional debut in July 2012 in a Ramsdens Cup match at Brechin’s Glebe Park. Since then he has amassed 149 league starts among 221 first-team appearances.

Scouts are also attending Falkirk games for Tony Gallacher.

The left-back was watched by Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea at Raith Rovers on Saturday and has previously attracted the interest of Celtic, Rangers and Stoke City.

Falkirk have been linked with players themselves with various reports linking Liam Craig and Alex Harris to the Bairns.

At the weekend Peter Houston admitted he is seeking a player from “England” which the Herald understands to be a right-winger.