Bairns training goes into extra time

Falkirk players were still on the training pitch for extra time on Tuesday following the weekend draw with Dumbarton.

Assistant boss James McDonaugh revealed the Bairns were put through additional work and video analysis in the first sessions of the week to rectify the weaknesses exploited by Dumbarton in Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

David McCracken became a viral video hit.

“Training has been good despite the disappointment of the draw. We just got off the training pitch at 1p.m. and we covered a number of points in the morning which hopefully we take into the game on Saturday and the rest of the season.

“There’s plenty to improve on, and plenty of work always to do.

“We had extra video analysis looking over the goals we conceded and then work on the training pitch to try and solve the problems.

“When people ask what do you do at training - we did plenty today believe me.”

The video analysis that the first team squad studied did not, however, include stretches and warm-up moves as demonstrated by {http://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/football-fixtures-results?pstr=player&coid=3&teid=208&plid=7356 last week| Footballer works out on motorway}.

“We’ve seen enough of that!” laughed McDonaugh. “It’s typical Cracks. He’s so popular at the club and I think throughout Scottish football.

“It really spread like wildfire and he’s had FOX Sports in the USA on the phone. He’s gone worldwide. He’ll maybe get a gig on Soccer AM touring the roads of Britain doing stretches!

“There’s two sides to it. There’s the humour side which Cracks brings - he has a great attitude and a great professional, plus there’s the fitness side because Cracks is a fit, fit guy and he does his gym stuff away from football.

“It’s a good bit of fun when sport can get too serious.”