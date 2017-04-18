Bairns to welcome McKee back for play-off push

Midfielder Joe McKee should be back to aid Falkirk’s promotion bid via the play-offs.

Peter Houston expects to have the 24-year-old back within ten days and he trained with the first-team yesterday.

McKee picked up an injury on his debut, then another on his under-20s return. Picture by Michael Gillen.

Houston said: “Joe is coming back from injury and he’ll add competition for places in the centre of midfield.

“He has been training with us the past few days and I expect him to be ready soon – but he’ll be short of match practice. Although, when he came here that was the case too and he went straight in against Dunfermline and was excellent.”

The ex-Morton man has had an horrific spell of injury and bad luck since joining the Bairns on the transfer deadline day in January.

McKee was pitched straight into the first team after his move from Carlisle and was a stand-out against Dunfermline.

However he picked up severe bruising on his foot which hampered his involvement at his new club.

A return to fitness was to be helped by a match in the under-20s development league.

But after travelling to Dingwall McKee was stretchered off against Ross County with ankle ligament damage following a challenge and required more time on the sidelines, though is now nearing a return for Peter Houston’s promotion push.

The Falkirk boss is seeing his injury list clear up and was also able to name Danny Rogers on the bench on Saturday, though he may have to settle for that role for the foreseeable future as Houston added: “I always say that players drop themselves, not me.

“Robbie’s performances have ben very very good and he has the confidence of the team since coming in for Danny.”

Paul Watsonis also not far from a return, though still non-contact in training. His return would benefit the Bairns with suspension looming over Peter Grant’s accumulation of bookings.

The defender is just one caution away from a ban but Watson is awaiting the go-ahead from specialists after his hand injury.

“Paul has been doing everything else with us, so he’ll be fit.

“He’s been running with us and doing the gym work, so he’ll not be far away and we think he’ll be back by the end of the season – and so does he.”