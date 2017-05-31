Bairns tie up McKee for next season

Falkirk have re-signed play-off goalscorer Joe McKee for next season.

The Bairns have added the midfielder’s signature to the recent re-signings of Paul Watson, Tom Taiwo and Mark Kerr .

McKee formalised his contract extension earlier today at The Falkirk Stadium.

He was a deadline day signing for the Bairns, moving after a frustrating spell at Carlisle United and made a big impression on his debut agains Dunfermline.

However he picked up a foot injury which took time to heal and then was further hampered by injury on his comeback after being clattered in an under-20s match in Dingwall which set back his recovery.

McKee did make it back to play an important role in the win over Dumbarton which secured a second consecutive runners-up spot for theBairns and set-up then scored in the 2-2 play-off draw at Dundee United.

Peter Houston said: “Joe is a player that has impressed me greatly throughout his time here. He is a dynamic midfielder who has looked extremely strong both during matches and in training.

“He has had a tough time with unfortunate injuries throughout his six months at the club. I am convinced there is even more to come from him once he has a full pre-season under his belt.

“Joe is another key part of my preparations for next season and I am really pleased to get him signed up.”